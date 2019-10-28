Tough Mexican Weekend Ends with Disappointing Results for Haas F1 Team Duo

A week ahead of their home Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas, the Haas F1 Team endured a tough Mexican Grand Prix, with Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean trailing home in fifteenth and seventeenth respectively.

Magnussen raced the majority of the afternoon with damage after first lap contact with Kimi Räikkönen, with the contact with the Alfa Romeo Racing driver damaging his floor. He was unable to attack those ahead of him and was lapped twice on his way to fifteenth, but despite that he was still able to take positives from the race after making a one-stop strategy work.

“I think we did a good job considering we made a one-stop strategy work,” said Magnussen. “We had damage on the car, I was hit by Kimi (Raikkonen) at the start, we were all squeezed up and he damaged my floor.

“Taking those things into consideration and knowing that we just didn’t have the pace today, I think we did the best that we could.”

Team-mate Grosjean was relegated to the back of the field at the start and was unable to pass either of the Williams Racing drivers, and but for an additional pit stop for Robert Kubica, the Frenchman would have ended the day at the very back of the field.

“It was a tough afternoon,” said Grosjean. “Nothing was working very well, we just have to hope that the next race is better. We need to keep looking to find out what’s going on with the car.

“Here, it hasn’t felt right since FP3, and the race confirmed that.”

Team Principal, Guenther Steiner, felt the team got the best they could out of their performance across the weekend, but it was obviously not enough to trouble the points scorers. He knew ahead of the weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez that it was going to be a struggle for Haas and so it proved to be.

“Obviously it was a disappointing race for us,” said Steiner. “We got the best out that we could in terms of our performance this weekend. We didn’t make any mistakes or anything, there just wasn’t more performance in the car.

“Going into this weekend we knew this would likely happen. We go away knowing that coming in here we were weak, and we go away weak. That doesn’t mean that we give up.

“We’ll try again in Austin where it’s a little bit of a more normal race track, and we’ll see if we can get a little bit more out than we did today.”