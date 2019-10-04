Unpredictable racing and heart-stopping moments – GRID® launch trailer

Feel the atmosphere and excitement of authentic motorsport stories whilst mastering every discipline in your journey to being crowned the GRID World Champion.

Ranging from the iconic Mini Miglia in the teeming rain of Silverstone, to Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing and the iconic Renault R26 on the tight streets of Barcelona; you’ll forge fierce rivalries across a huge variety of circuits and tracks in your quest for glory. No game captures the essence of motorsport drama more than GRID.

GRID is available to pre-order, with the Ultimate Edition of the game granting early access to players and additional content, players who order this version will receive access to the game on 8 October, three days earlier than the general release.

GRID will be available for general release on 11 October on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia.

Car list (Pre-Launch)

Here’s the list of cars that have been revealed so far, with Codemasters set to reveal more in the future.

Tuner

Audi R8 1:1

Datsun 240Z (S30) Modified

Mazda RX-7 Panspeed

Mini Miglia Challenge

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Time Attack

Nissan 300ZX (Z32) Modified

MCA Hammerhead Nissan Silvia (S13)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Time Attack

Nissan Silvia Time Attack Spec (S15)

Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC10) Modified

Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) Auto Gallery

Subaru BRZ Modified

Subaru Impreza WRX

Touring

Alfa Romeo 155 TS

Audi RS 3 LMS

BMW M1 Turbo Group 5

BMW M3 Touring Car

Chevrolet Camaro Super Tourer

Ferrari 512 BB LM

Ford Capri Turbo Group 5

Ford Focus TC-2

Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth

Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A

Holden ZB Commodore Supercar

Nissan Skyline GT-R Group A (R32)

Porsche 935/78 Group 5 “Moby Dick”

Subaru WRX STI TC-2

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR

Volvo 850 Estate Touring Car

GT

Alpine A110 1800 Group 4

Aston Martin Vantage GT4

Aston Martin Vantage GTE

Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R

Chevrolet Corvette C7.R

Ferrari 330 P4

Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione

Ferrari 488 GTE

Ferrari F430 Challenge

Ford GT GTE

Ford GT40

Ford Mustang GT4

Lancia Stratos

Nissan 350Z (Z33) Gr.2

Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0

Porsche 911 GT4 (997)

Porsche 911 RSR

SRT Viper GTS-R

Stock

Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept

Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Modified

Dumont Type 37 (fictional)

Dodge Challenger SRT Modified

Ford Mustang Mach 1 Modified

Jupiter Eagleray Mk5 (fictional)

Jupiter San Marino Oval Stock (fictional)

Pontiac Firebird Modified

Prototype

McLaren M8D

Porsche 917/30

Open Wheel

JEDI F1000 – SPEC

Renault R26