Unpredictable racing and heart-stopping moments – GRID® launch trailer

Feel the atmosphere and excitement of authentic motorsport stories whilst mastering every discipline in your journey to being crowned the GRID World Champion.
Ranging from the iconic Mini Miglia in the teeming rain of Silverstone, to Fernando Alonso’s FA Racing and the iconic Renault R26 on the tight streets of Barcelona; you’ll forge fierce rivalries across a huge variety of circuits and tracks in your quest for glory. No game captures the essence of motorsport drama more than GRID.
GRID is available to pre-order, with the Ultimate Edition of the game granting early access to players and additional content, players who order this version will receive access to the game on 8 October, three days earlier than the general release.
GRID will be available for general release on 11 October on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia.
Car list (Pre-Launch)
Here’s the list of cars that have been revealed so far, with Codemasters set to reveal more in the future.
Tuner
Audi R8 1:1
Datsun 240Z (S30) Modified
Mazda RX-7 Panspeed
Mini Miglia Challenge
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Time Attack
Nissan 300ZX (Z32) Modified
MCA Hammerhead Nissan Silvia (S13)
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Time Attack
Nissan Silvia Time Attack Spec (S15)
Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R (KPGC10) Modified
Nissan Skyline GT-R (R32) Auto Gallery
Subaru BRZ Modified
Subaru Impreza WRX
Touring
Alfa Romeo 155 TS
Audi RS 3 LMS
BMW M1 Turbo Group 5
BMW M3 Touring Car
Chevrolet Camaro Super Tourer
Ferrari 512 BB LM
Ford Capri Turbo Group 5
Ford Focus TC-2
Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth
Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth Group A
Holden ZB Commodore Supercar
Nissan Skyline GT-R Group A (R32)
Porsche 935/78 Group 5 “Moby Dick”
Subaru WRX STI TC-2
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR
Volvo 850 Estate Touring Car
GT
Alpine A110 1800 Group 4
Aston Martin Vantage GT4
Aston Martin Vantage GTE
Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
Ferrari 330 P4
Ferrari 365 GTB4 Competizione
Ferrari 488 GTE
Ferrari F430 Challenge
Ford GT GTE
Ford GT40
Ford Mustang GT4
Lancia Stratos
Nissan 350Z (Z33) Gr.2
Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.0
Porsche 911 GT4 (997)
Porsche 911 RSR
SRT Viper GTS-R
Stock
Chevrolet Camaro SSX Concept
Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Modified
Dumont Type 37 (fictional)
Dodge Challenger SRT Modified
Ford Mustang Mach 1 Modified
Jupiter Eagleray Mk5 (fictional)
Jupiter San Marino Oval Stock (fictional)
Pontiac Firebird Modified
Prototype
McLaren M8D
Porsche 917/30
Open Wheel
JEDI F1000 – SPEC
Renault R26