Vettel tops second free practice session in Mexico as teams face tyre degradation issues

by Vince Pettit
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel topped the second practice session ahead of the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen split the two Ferrari’s, with Charles Leclerc finishing ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton.

Following the damp start to the day in the first free practice session the temperature had risen through the day for the start of free practice two.

As the session got under way the two Alfa Romeo’s of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen set the first times of the afternoon.

Ten minutes into the session Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was lucky to escape a spin through the stadium section, managing to catch the car as it started sliding. The Monegasque driver wouldn’t be so lucky five minutes later as he headed into the first corner, losing control and spinning around.

Moments later the red flags would be brought out to recover the Red Bull Racing car of Alexander Albon who had slid sideways into the barriers, damaging the two right corners of the car.

With just over 1 hour remaining of the session, the green lights came back on and the drivers headed back out on track with Sebastian Vettel leading teammate Leclerc with a time of 1:17.960.

It would only be another five minutes before the circuit claimed another victim, this time Vatteri Bottas spun in to the stadium section, thankfully keeping the Mercedes out of the barriers. In an unrelated incident Carlos Sainz Jr. also locked up and ran wide off of the circuit before safely rejoining at Turn 1, Nico Hülkenberg, Lando Norris and Daniil Kvyat would also be caught out in a similar manner.

Leclerc became the first of the drivers to start his qualifying simulation, setting a time of 1:17.072 to go fastest before teammate Vettel blitzed the time with a lap of 1:16.607.

As the session progressed it was a tale of tyre degradation across the field, as all teams struggled with the Pirelli rubber.

Leclerc would be lucky to recover from a violent spin through Turn 8 as the minutes counted down at the end of the session, flatspotting his tyres in the process, bringing his session to an early end.

While Albon’s true pace is an unknown due to his lack of running throughout the sesssion, it looks like the usual three teams will be leading the way heading in to the second day.

Honda power seems strong in the high altitudes as both Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly recorded strong times to take the honour of best of the rest ahead of McLaren F1 Team and Renault F1 Team.

Pos.No.DriverNat.TeamTime
15Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari1:16.607
233Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:16.722
316Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1:17.072
477Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:17.221
544Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1:17.570
626Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:17.747
710Pierre GaslyFRARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1:18.003
855Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1:18.079
927Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team1:18.261
104Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1:18.349
1118Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:18.362
1211Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1:18.366
133Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team1:18.380
147Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1:18.681
158Romain GrosjeanFRAHaas F1 Team1:18.766
1699Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1:18.889
1720Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team1:19.306
1863George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing1:19.968
1988Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing1:20.180
2023Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1:21.665
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

