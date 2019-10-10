Wales to Continue Hosting Rally GB in 2020

Motorsport UK have confirmed that Wales will again host Rally GB in 2020.

The 2020 edition of the British round of the WRC will move back to a later end of October-beginning of November date and is set to be the final European round of next season’s calendar.

Announced just days after the end of this year’s rally which was won by WRC championship leader Ott Tänak, the organisers want to build on the success of the four-day event for next season.

Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK and organiser of Wales Rally GB said on the news: “We are absolutely delighted to be back in Wales next year – even more so after all the hugely positive feedback we’ve already had to what was an incredible 2019 event.”

“Every year we challenge ourselves to make our round of the World Rally Championship even better than the previous one and, now Wales has been confirmed for 2020, we can start striving for even more exciting innovations for the WRC’s return in little more than 12 months’ time.”

Elfyn Evans won several stages on his home event last weekend. Photo Credit: Motorsport UK

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism Dafydd Elis Thomas added on the news Wales is to continue as the host of Rally GB: “It was amazing to attend some of the stages of this year’s Wales Rally GB, including Llyn Brenig and the finish at Llandudno.”

“It’s a great event, taking advantage of some of the stunning locations north and mid Wales have to offer while showcasing these to a world-wide audience. We look forward to seeing the organiser’s post event report and hearing the proposals for next year’s event in Wales.”

2019 saw the British fans being able to cheer on Kris Meeke and Elfyn Evans, with both drivers producing strong times across the weekend.