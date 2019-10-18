WRC2 and WRC3 Revamped for 2020

The WRC2 class will be transformed in 2020, with the WRC2 PRO name being dropped as well as several other changes including the relaunch of WRC3.

Currently, manufacturer-backed teams and drivers, including newly crowned champion Kalle Rovanperä, Mads Østberg and Gus Greensmith compete in the PRO section of WRC2, but this won’t be the case next season.

With the PRO name gone, the manufacturer supported teams will contest in WRC2, with privateer R5 entries now competing in the revamped WRC3 class in 2020.

The changes come in a bid by the WRC to ensure that competitors come up against each other more frequently and to try and prevent drivers from scoring big points finishes despite retiring and restarting under Super Rally rules.

To enter in WRC2, drivers must be either entered by manufacturers as like in WRC2 PRO this year – for example Ford M-Sport or Skoda Motorsport or demonstrate to the WRC that the team and driver in question have substantial experience with competing with an R5-specifciation car and are able to show they have the funds available to compete a full season in the class.

WRC2 in 2020 will also need each entrant to compete in seven of the eight European rounds as well as one of two rounds outside of Europe.

The WRC3 name meanwhile returns with only a Drivers title on offer to its competitors with much more lenient rules on which rallies each driver can compete on in their R5 vehicle.