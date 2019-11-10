AF Corse Disqualification Gives Porsche WEC Victory

Due to a ride height infringement, the GTE Pro class-winning #51 AF Corse has been disqualified from the FIA World Endurance Championship 4 Hours of Shanghai.

James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi put on a spectacular show for the Chinese fans, racing from fourth on the grid to claim victory. A late puncture from the then-leading #95 Aston Martin Racing helped them to the top step of the podium, but a late surge from Porsche GT Team‘s Kevin Estre and Michael Chirstensen kept the pressure on until the chequered flag.

However, in post-race scrutineering, the #51 Ferrari was found to have a ride height under the 50mm minimum declared by the technical regulations. As the team were unable to provide an acceptable explanation as to why the car did not meet the regulations, they were disqualified from the race.

It is assumed that the ride height differential came from contact with either one of the Porsches at the start of the race or the #62 Red River Sport GTE Am car. The team accepted that, outside of the ride height issue, there was no further damage to the car.

This means that Estre and Christensen pick up their first class victory of the season, strengthening their championship lead, whilst the sister Porsche is promoted to second. Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin keep up their consistent podium finishes this season, being promoted to third.