Albon Confirmed at Red Bull Racing for 2020 Formula 1 Campaign

After an impressive start to his Formula 1 career and to his time at Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, Alexander Albon will remain with the Milton Keynes-based outfit for the 2020 Formula 1 season, racing alongside Max Verstappen.

Albon replaced Pierre Gasly at Red Bull after the summer break and has outscored Verstappen in that time, although his best finish has been a fourth place in the Japanese Grand Prix. He ran as high as third in the Mexican Grand Prix before slipping to fifth thanks to his pit stop strategy but equalled that result last time out in the United States despite a first lap pit stop for a replacement front wing.

Albon is excited for the challenge of partnering Verstappen for the full campaign next season, but he admits he has been fortunate to be given such an opportunity so early in his career.

“I am really excited to be partnering Max again for next year and I know how fortunate I am to be given this opportunity,” said Albon, who started the 2019 season at Scuderia Toro Rosso. “I’m hugely thankful that Red Bull have put their trust in me and believed in my results since I joined the Team and for them to keep me in the car next year is a big deal.

“This year has been an incredible year for me and getting the call up to Red Bull mid-season was already a big step, so now I will use the learnings from this season and use the experience to improve and fight at the front in 2020.”

Team Principal Christian Horner has previously commented that the 2020 seat was Albon’s to lose, but his performances since joining the team – he has finished inside the top six in each of his seven races with Red Bull – have earned him the seat for next season.

“Alex has performed extremely well since his debut with the Team in Belgium and his results – seven finishes in the top-six – speak for themselves,” said Horner. “It’s extremely hard to deny that level of consistency and in tandem with a growing reputation as a tenacious, fiercely committed racer, Alex has proved that he fully deserves to continue his progress with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

“There is plenty of potential still to unlock and we look forward to seeing Alex alongside Max in 2020.”