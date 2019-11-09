Bottas Celebrates Mercedes’ Success: “I have no words to describe how proud I am to be part of this amazing team”

Valtteri Bottas was full of praise for everyone at the Mercedes AMG Motorsport team after helping them secure their sixth consecutive Drivers’ and Teams’ Championship double, although he came up short in the former to team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas has shown much improved form and pace throughout 2019 and was Hamilton’s final challenger for the Drivers’ Championship, but despite his fourth win of the season at the Circuit of the Americas last time out, it was not enough to continue his challenge for the title.

Never-the-less, Bottas is proud of everyone at Brixworth and Brackley for the way they are dedicated to their jobs, with the work ensuring Mercedes remain the team to beat in Formula 1, having dominated the turbo-hybrid era with their six consecutive title doubles.

“To whom it may concern: Thank you!” said Bottas. “I have no words to describe how proud I am to be part of this amazing team and how grateful I am for the work that every single one of you has done to make this achievement possible – I can only imagine the workload, the commitment and all the sacrifices you’ve made to make this happen, so thank you very much!”

Bottas’ win in the United States secured second place in the Drivers’ Championship, while the team confirmed themselves as Constructors’ Champions earlier in the season, but the Finn had a warning for team-mate Hamilton that he will be looking to improve still further in 2020 and fight the Briton for the championship crown next season.

“It’s amazing to be part of the team that clinched the constructors’ title,” said Bottas. “Let me repeat something I said last year when I was standing here: Let’s do it all again next year, I know we can do it!

“Huge congratulations to Lewis as well for winning the drivers’ championship this year – next year it won’t be that easy…”