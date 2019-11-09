Cowell Heralds Mercedes’ ‘Incredible Journey’ as Power Unit Development Gets Recognition

Andy Cowell, the Managing Director of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, says the efforts being put in on the engine factory at Brixworth is working equally as hard as those in the Brackley factory working on the chassis, and it is with equal pride that they can celebrate winning both the Drivers’ and Teams’ Championships for a sixth consecutive season in 2019.

Cowell has overseen the development of the Mercedes M10 EQ Power engine that has seen the team win fourteen of the nineteen Grand Prix of 2019 to date, with Lewis Hamilton clinching the Drivers’ Championship by finishing second to team-mate Valtteri Bottas in the recent United States Grand Prix.

“It’s been an incredible journey for all of us and it’s quite humbling to get together and stand in front of you all,” said Cowell. “Everybody at Brixworth has worked tirelessly to make sure that both the reliability and the performance of the Power Unit are in a position that allows us to fight for wins and ultimately the championship.

“The hunger that goes into all the programmes all around the factory is amazing, it’s such a self-motivated group of people that just keeps pushing. And I know that our colleagues working on the chassis have worked equally hard towards the same goal.”

Bottas’ win at the Circuit of the Americas was the one-hundredth win to come from the combined factors of Brixworth and Brackley, and Cowell admits that when he first joined the team in 2008, he had no idea of the kind of success that would come their way.

“The victory in Austin was the 100th win for Brackley and Brixworth together and I remember driving to Brackley for the first time back in December 2008,” said Cowell. “I think no one would have predicted the that it would be the start to such an incredible journey for us.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to work with all of you at Brixworth and Brackley – this isn’t just a hugely professional group of people but also very kind one and I’m very proud to be a part of it.

“Massive congratulations to all of not just for the success of this year, but for the success of the last six years where we secured the double. Very well done!”