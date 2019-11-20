Ferrari sorrow after Leclerc and Vettel collide

Ferrari was in a mood of sorrow and pity after the Brazilian Grand Prix which saw teammates Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel crash into each other on lap 65 which saw both quickly retire due to damage.

The fractious relationship between the two which has caused tension in the Scuderia to brew began at the Italian Grand Prix in early September when Leclerc failed to give Vettel the tow that the German needed for his final qualifying run after the Monegasque didn’t go in time for his more experienced teammate to get his lap started before the checkered flag fell.

Squabbles over team orders in Singapore and Russia failed to improve relations and after the incident which saw Ferrari come away from Brazil with no points, team principal Mattia Binotto has called for both of his drivers for a sit-down.

“The overriding feeling today is that everyone, first and foremost our drivers are very disappointed and sorry from a team perspective. It was a small collision that had a big consequence. In truth, this sort of thing should never happen. Our drivers were free to race today and they knew that.”

“Of course, we now need to sit down and decide together where the limits are to make sure we all push for the benefit of the team and make sure these things don’t happen anymore.”

The early retirement saw the end of a hard charge through the pack for Leclerc who sliced his way from fourteenth on the grid to the top six before he had to retire through a damaged right front wheel.

“It’s a real pity to end the weekend like this. I am sorry for the whole team, especially because today we were fast and we were looking good to bring home some decent points.”

“It had actually been an exciting race for me. Starting from the midfield, I enjoyed fighting my way forward and was satisfied with the way things were progressing.”

As for Vettel, camera shots of the German looking fed up at his wrecked SF90, summed up his season and his weekend after seeing a chance of a podium gone through an incident which may see his position at the Maranello based team questioned despite a good opening stint which saw him running in third.

“The summary of the day is that we did not finish a race in which we could have got a good result. It’s a shame about the collision between us, especially for the team as a whole, given that both cars were in the points and considering how much work everyone puts in, both at the track and back in Maranello.”

Both drivers were summoned to the stewards for the incident, however, no action was taken.