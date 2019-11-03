Haas got the maximum from the car in US GP Qualifying

Haas F1 Team are confident they got the “maximum” out of the car in Qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, after a dismal weekend last time out in Mexico.

Frenchman Romain Grosjean qualified fifteenth with a 1:34.158, while his Danish team-mate, Kevin Magnussen faired slightly better and secured twelfth place, setting a 1:33.979 personal best.

Grosjean said that the team had differing performance across the sessions, being competitive in the first practice session, however, after using a different aero package in the second session, noticed a considerable drop in speed.

“I think we got the complete maximum from the car with fifteenth in Qualifying 1 and again in Qualifying 2. We’ve had a complicated weekend with a brilliant car in Free Practice 1, then in Free Practice 2 we tried a different aero package which obviously had a massive issue in high speed.”

He added that they would have to wait and see if they were able to make any improvement ahead of the race.

“I think I was losing something like half a second on the straight. There wasn’t much I could do. We’ll see what happens tomorrow. If it’s hotter it might work better for the tires, but at the minute we’re lacking a lot of top speed.”

Magnussen considered that the weekend so far hadn’t been too bad, although was unsure of the benefits afforded by free tyre choice.

“Not a bad afternoon, it could be worse, I guess. We’re just outside the top ten with a free choice of tires for tomorrow. I don’t know if that’s an advantage, we’ll see about that. I haven’t looked too much into that myself,” said Magnussen.

He went on to say that he was happy with both his performance and the team’s.

“I had the car underneath me today, I’m pretty happy with qualifying in terms of my own performance and the team’s.

“We’ve built up over the weekend and we’ve had some fairly strict aero programs to get through – it upset the weekend a little, but we did a good job with what we had. We’re in the ball park.”

Team principal Gunther Steiner remains confident the team will be able to secure a result this weekend, hoping to improve on their experiences from Mexico.

“Not too bad of a day today. We got both cars into Qualifying 2, so compared to Mexico last week, that’s a good improvement. We just need to get our strategy right tomorrow with the tire choice. Maybe we can make some progress in the race,” said the Italian.

“Maybe we can bring some points home – hopefully. That’s what we’re going to try to do. It’s cool outside and that normally helps us. We’re going to try our best to get points.”