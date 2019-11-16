Formula 1

Hamilton on top of Free Practice 3 in Brazil

written by Tom Cairns
Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport in the 2019 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace - Free Practice 2
Credit: Daimler AG

Lewis Hamilton goes into qualifying in the best way possible, as the six-time World Champion ended Free Practice 3 fastest ahead of Max Verstappen by the narrowest of margins.

Charles Leclerc drew first blood of the top drivers with a representative time of 1:09.871 on the soft compound tyres. That time after the first eighteen minutes was beaten by his Scuderia Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel, as the German went two tenths quicker, with Valtteri Bottas moving into second and a tenth of a second off the pace.

Hamilton was next to take top spot with a 1:09.562, whilst Leclerc leapt up into second and 0.037s shy of the World Champion. Verstappen pulled off a couple of storming laps on his first set of the soft compound.

The Dutchman inherited first place on his first run on a 1:09.327 before going even quicker on 1:09.063. Verstappen would beat his time on his second set of tyres, albeit by only four thousandths of a second.

The top ten after the opening thirty minutes of Free Practice 3 was Verstappen in front of Hamilton, Bottas, Leclerc, Vettel, Alexander Albon, Nico Hülkenberg, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat.

Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc had brief spells at the top once again but Lewis Hamilton displayed why Mercedes-AMG Motorsport are in the fight for pole position later on today, as he went three tenths faster than the two Ferraris. Max Verstappen ended the session in the second and only 0.026s behind the Brit heading into qualifying.

2019 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Autódromo José Carlos Pace: Free Practice 3 Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
144Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport1:08.320
233Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing+0.026
316Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari+0.291
45Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari+0.344
523Alexander AlbonTHAAston Martin Red Bull Racing+0.816
677Valtteri BottasFINMercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport+0.881
726Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1.095
899Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing+1.142
94Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+1.265
1055Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team+1.268
117Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing+1.299
1210Pierre GaslyFRARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda+1.305
1327Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team+1.330
1420Kevin MagnussenDENHaas F1 Team+1.393
153Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team+1.441
168Romain GrosjeanDENHaas F1 Team+1.478
1711Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1.675
1818Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team+1.992
1963George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing+2.523
2088Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing+2.885
Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

