In2Racing targeting Porsche Sprint Challenge GB

Porsche Carrera Cup GB regulars In2Racing have signalled their intentions of being on the grid for the inaugural season of the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB in 2020 and have already started testing their Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport car.

Former British GT driver Steve Clark is one driver that has been evaluating the series with In2Racing, testing the car at Donington Park recently.

“I did the Carrera Cup between 2004-2007 with RPM, then raced a Dodge Viper with Paul O’Neill and Oliver Bryant in the British GT Championship. I moved onto Britcar with a BMW M3 between 2009-11 and did my last race, the Silverstone 24hrs with Julian Westwood and Nick Foster in 2011,” explained Clark.

“I have tried the car once before and now with In2 Racing too at Donington. It’s nice to drive, a great car for the less experienced driver to step up too, with ABS and traction control,” he added.

Credit: In2Racing

MINI Challenge racer Jac Maybin is another driver to have had a taste of the car with the In2Racing squad.

“I’m still 18 but have done two years in the Mini Challenge. It was my first time in a Porsche, but it felt easy and comfortable, so really good for newcomers,” he explained.

“It’s one thing to drive it, but you have to take your time to push it more. I have always wanted to do British GT at some time and maybe now is a time to make a move and to succeed in this would maybe make the progress for me a little easier,” he added.

In2Racing team owner Nick Dudfield is keen to have his team represented in the new series and is looking forward to working with Porsche in another series.

“It’s a really good, genuine stepping stone to the Carrera Cup and GT Racing,” explained Dudfield. “It has professional Manufacturer support, there’s a good prize fund too.”

“I think it will be very strong from year one. We have been regular supports of the Carrera Cup for over 13 years and I’m pleased for In2 Racing to be working with Porsche from the start.”

“We are in talks with a number quality drivers and our plan is to provide an environment for both the Amateur and Pro drivers to compete at the front of their respective classes.”