Kevin Magnussen: Interlagos “a little bit like a go-kart track

Haas F1 Team head to Brazil with the American outfit still yet to find their form from the early part of the season.

The team failed to score once again at their home event in Austin, ensuring that they have scored only two points in the last eight races, courtesy of Kevin Magnussen‘s ninth place finish in Russia.

Romain Grosjean may be safe in the knowledge that he will be driving for Haas again next year but the VF-19 has not been kind to him throughout the majority of 2019.

Interlagos has not been one of the Frenchman’s ballparks either, finishing in the top ten in two out of eight attempts. A repeat of his eighth place from last year would be some salvation for Grosjean to end a pointless run that stretches back to the German Grand Prix in July.

“São Paulo is one of my favourite tracks on the calendar,” Grosjean said. “I think it’s really good and I’m very much looking forward to going there. It’s an anti-clockwise layout, so it does affect your neck, especially on Friday, but the body adapts very quickly. I’m looking forward to the weekend.”

Kevin Magnussen’s brakes failed in the final few laps in Austin but hopes that that they will last the distance in Brazil.

The Dane currently sits sixteenth in the Drivers’ Championship, one place above Grosjean and twelve points better off.

“Interlagos is a great track. It’s a little bit like a go-kart track,” Magnussen added. “It’s all in a small area without long stretches between corners. I’m looking forward to going there and hopefully getting a good result.”

Haas are ninth in the Constructors’ Championship with twenty-eight points, seven short of nearest rivals Alfa Romeo Racing going into the penultimate round.