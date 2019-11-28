Latifi to partner Russell at Williams for 2020 F1 season

ROKiT Williams Racing has announced that Nicholas Latifi will be replacing Robert Kubica for the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Championship. He will race alongside current Williams driver George Russell, who he has previously raced in FIA Formula 2.

Latifi spoke to the press as he was announced to be driving for the team. He expressed that he was overjoyed to be joining the team and making his debut as a driver in Formula 1. The Canadian explained that he has helped with developing the FW42 during 2019 and had been happy in supporting the team.

Latifi said: “I am thrilled to be stepping up as Race Driver for 2020. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team this year, supporting them with the development of the car, and assisting wherever I can trackside and at the factory.“

Latifi carried on and added that he was excited for his upcoming time in formula 1 and that he looking forward to making his debut in Australia at the 2020 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. Latifi will become the second Canadian on the grid, joining Lance Stroll, of SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team.

“I look forward to the journey ahead with the team, and I am excited to make my Formula One debut at the Australian Grand Prix in 2020.”

Deputy Team Principal, Claire Williams spoke on the new driver joining their team in Latifi. She communicated that she was delighted that Latifi would join the team and that she all season has been happy to see Latifi’s commitment to the team as he has also been racing in Formula 2 while helping on the development side of Williams.

“I am delighted to announce that Nicholas will be stepping up to the role of Race Driver to partner George in 2020. All of us at Williams have been immensely impressed at what he has achieved this year in FIA Formula 2, along with his commitment to the team, and the work that he has put in behind the scenes.“

Williams, talked of Latifi’s reputation among the team conveying that he work has made him create goof relationship within the team and he will be a good fit in the team as they hope to get off the bottom of the championship table.

“Nicholas has become an established and well-respected member of Williams, and we look forward to him stepping up into this new role, as we look to fight our way back to the midfield.”