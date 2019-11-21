Latvia stays on the World RX schedule

The World RX of Latvia will remain part a part of the FIA World Rallycross Championship after it was confirmed that it will take one of the TBC slots that appeared on the calendar earlier this month.

Latvia has been on the World RX schedule since 2016 and has quickly become one of the highlights of the year for fans and drivers.

Often, the conditions are damp and wet which creates a challenge for the teams and drivers but this does not stop a passionate and knowledgeable crowd turning up to Riga each year.

The event will take place one week later than it has done in previous years (19-20 September 2020).

The Riga circuit gave this statement: “Even at the darkest hour, we did not lose out hope! We kept our eyes focused, and continued looking.

“And just like that, we are proud to announce today that Riga is back in the FIA World Rallycross Championship.

“For 2020, with a new name of NESTE WORLD RX OF RIGA we once again host an event at Bikernieku trase!”

There still remains an event to be confirmed on 18-19 July. This is likely to be held on a new rallycross circuit in Russia or potentially Finland.

Stay tuned to The Checkered Flag for all the off-season news, plus a season review and plenty of features and interviews during the World RX‘s five months hiatus.