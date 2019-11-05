Match made for Alfa Romeo Racing and Antonio Giovianazzi in 2020

Alfa Romeo Racing are teaming up with Antonio Giovinazzi for another season of Formula 1.

The talented Italian driver, 25, has shown the team improvement and a positive attitude despite the struggles that the team have faced.

Being the first driver from Italy to compete in F1 since 2011, he has worked hard for his seat in the sport.

By displaying an eagerness to learn, providing the engineers with feedback on the team’s C38 and quickly regaining the racecraft that helped him to the runner-up spot in the 2016 GP2 Series, Giovinazzi has shown his worth.

After scoring his first-ever Formula 1 points at the Austrian Grand Prix, he has proved himself as a competitive driver.

Antonio will complete his second full season with the team that gave him his chance in Formula 1 in 2017.

Antonio Giovinazzi said: “I am very happy to be staying with the team for 2020. I am grateful for the incredible level of support I received in my first full season in Formula One.”

“Everyone in the team has stuck by my side since I joined and I am really looking forward to continuing our journey together,” he continued.

“We learned a lot this year and I am confident we can make a big step forward next season.”

He continued:”I won’t be a rookie anymore so there won’t be any excuses for me.”

” I want to be competitive right from the start of the championship and repay the confidence the team has shown me,” Antonio said.

Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal of Alfa Romeo Racing and CEO of Sauber Motorsport AG said: “Antonio has done really well this year and I am extremely pleased to be able to confirm he will stay with Alfa Romeo Racing for 2020.”

“The way he has integrated into the team and has consistently improved throughout his first full season in the sport is very promising.”

“We cannot wait to unlock his full potential as we continue to work together,” he continued.

“Antonio has emerged as a very quick driver, even alongside a tough benchmark like Kimi, and we expect him to develop even further as his experience grows.”

“His technical feedback, work ethics and positive approach will help us continue to push our team forward, and so will the consistency of an unchanged line-up for next said,” added Vasseur.