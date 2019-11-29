McLaren hopeful heading into final weekend after Podium in Brazil

McLaren F1 Team are hoping to carry on the trend of good results throughout 2019 as they head to the 2019 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz Jr. has the team on high hope after scoring a podium in Brazil and Lando Norris, is hoping to round out his Rookie season in a good place in the final race of the year at Yas Marina.

Sainz, conveyed his excitement at returning to race after the 2019 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, which saw him take McLaren’s first podium since 2014 and his first podium in Formula 1. He explained that he wants to end his 2019 season in good way and explained there is a lot to fight for till within his championship position.

“After an incredible race and result in Brazil, it was amazing to take the trophy back to the factory and share the achievement with the whole team. I’m aiming to end the season on a high and there is still a lot to fight for in the last race,” said Sainz.

The Spaniard went on to express his aim for the championship as he spoke about his plans to finish sixth in the Driver’s Championship, he added that he was confident in his car being able to produce a good race weekend.

“I’m fighting to finish sixth in the Drivers’ Championship and, even though it’s not going to be easy, we have prepared thoroughly for the weekend and I have confidence we can have a good race.“

Sainz went on to reveal his feelings about the Yas Marina circuit, explaining he felt it is a good place to finish the season and enjoys the fact the race is completed at night. Sainz explained that he is hopeful for points even though forth is secured for McLaren.

“Abu Dhabi is a fantastic venue and the perfect place to celebrate the close of the season. Starting the race in the evening and finishing it under the floodlights is always an interesting challenge. Although our fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship is secured, I hope we can score some good points with both cars to round out a positive season.”

Norris spoke on his first year in Formula 1, explaining he has been very happy with this year and said that he has learnt a lot in experience over the past year. He added, he was happy to be back in Abu Dhabi as he knows the circuit after completing testing last season and also scoring a podium in Formula 2.

“My first year in Formula 1 has been an amazing experience and I feel that I’ve gained a lot of experience since lights out in Melbourne. I’m pleased to be finishing the season at a circuit I know well, having scored a podium here in F2 last year, as well as completing the 2018 post-season test.“

The Briton went on to talk about the Yas Marina circuit itself, saying that he finds indifferent because of certain features, which it possess. He added he will try his best this weekend as he aims for points in the McLaren.

“It’s an interesting circuit with a few unique features that keep the racing interesting. I’m looking forward to another exciting weekend and to giving it my all one last time this year.”