Mercedes’ James Allison: “The strength we all have together is utterly remarkable”

James Allison, the Technical Director at Mercedes AMG Motorsport, says the team continues to excel and surprise everyone outside of the factories by continuing to dominate Formula 1 year after year.

Since the start of the turbo-hybrid era, Mercedes has been the team to beat, with the team securing their sixth consecutive Drivers’ and Teams’ Championship double in the recent United States Grand Prix, with the outcome of that race also bringing the combined Brixworth and Brackley win tally to on hundred.

Lewis Hamilton became a six-time World Drivers’ Champion by finishing second to team-mate Valtteri Bottas, with five of those crowns coming since 2014, with only 2016 eluding him when Nico Rosberg took the title.

“I’ve said so many times that what all of you manage to do just keeps setting new standards and keeps surprising everyone in the whole world – probably surprising everyone except this group itself,” said Allison. “The strength we all have together is utterly remarkable.

“We must make sure to keep it like this here at Brackley and at Brixworth so that we can enjoy these moments again in the future because they are amazing and they feel fantastic. Thank you very much for everything you’ve done to make it possible.”

Allison believes 2020 is going to be one of Mercedes’ biggest challenges to date as Scuderia Ferrari and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing continue to move closer to their pace, but he remains certain that they will again be the ones to beat next season.

“I know that many of you are already working on next year’s car: we’ve got a winter ahead of us that is going to be a tough one and we have a season ahead of us that is going to be even tougher,” said Allison.

“But I am certain that if we show again what we’ve shown six seasons on the trot, we’ll be there fighting for wins and championships again.”