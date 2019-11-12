One-Stop Strategies Expected as Pirelli Bring Hardest Compounds to Brazil

Mario Isola says he is expecting this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix to be a one-stop affair, particularly as Pirelli Motorsport are bringing their three hardest compounds to the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

Isola, the Head of F1 and Car Racing at Pirelli, is hopeful the race at Interlagos will be another interesting one with plenty of overtaking, but the decision to bring the C1, C2 and C3 compounds to Brazil means the likelihood of one-stop races is high.

The nature of the track – the current Interlagos track has been on the Formula 1 calendar since 1990 – means mistakes are often punished, and Isola says that this, coupled with the general unpredictability with the weather, should make for an exciting weekend.

“Interlagos is nearly always an exciting Grand Prix, where there’s plenty going on: the compact track means that there’s generally quite a lot of overtaking, with drivers also having to go frequently off the racing line,” said Isola.

“It’s corner after corner, which keeps the tyres busy, and it’s an old school track with not much run off, so mistakes are generally punished. Add in the variable weather and probability of safety cars as well, and this tends to make for an unpredictable weekend.

“You have to be prepared for everything: we don’t know for sure yet which conditions we’ll be facing, but our choice of the hardest tyres means that the teams will be able to push hard even if they are running – as is likely – a one-stop strategy.”

Driver Tyre Choices

The soft compound (C3) is the tyre of choice for the Brazilian Grand Prix, with half the grid opting to take ten sets of the red-banded compound to Interlagos. Six more drivers are bringing nine sets, while two teams – Mercedes AMG Motorsport and the McLaren F1 Team – are bringing eight sets.

Lewis Hamilton is bringing the most medium compound (C2) tyres than anyone else, the World Champion electing to bring four sets, while team-mate Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz Jr., Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, Pierre Gasly and George Russell all bring three sets.

Only seven drivers have decided to bring more than the one set of the white-banded hard compound (C1) – Bottas, Daniel Ricciardo, Sainz, Norris, Kimi Räikkönen, Daniil Kvyat and Robert Kubica.