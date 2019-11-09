Petrobras and McLaren F1 Team End Partnership by Mutual Consent

The much-maligned partnership with the McLaren F1 Team with Brazilian petroleum company Petrobras has finally come to an end, with the deal ending by mutual consent just after the United States Grand Prix.

The President of Brazil had been vocally against the partnership, so it was no surprise that just ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace that the deal was terminated, although both parties were full of praise for each other despite the shortened relationship.

The initial deal was set to run for five years, but it has been curtailed after just two, with the Petrobras logos disappearing from both MCL34’s for the rest of the campaign.

“We recognize the importance of McLaren in global motorsport and we are very satisfied with the results delivered during the two years of our partnership” said Roberto Castello Branco, the Chief Executive Officer of Petrobras.

“The project allowed Petrobras to develop high-technology gasoline and lubricants through research with new raw materials and tests performed in extreme conditions. The technological development will be used in lubricant and fuel products.

“We see in McLaren a commitment to innovation and also the possibility of future partnerships.”

Zak Brown, the Chief Executive of McLaren, was in agreement and hopes that Petrobras can find themselves back in Formula 1 in the future, with a lot of respect being held for the Brazilian company.

“We would like to thank Petrobras for their partnership and support,” said Brown. “We have great respect for their technical and scientific capabilities, and there is no doubt the company’s technicians have made substantial progress in the time we have been working together.

“We wish everyone at Petrobras every success and hope to see them back in the sport again in the future.”