Porsche Sprint Challenge GB joins the Motorsport Pyramid for 2020

With Formula E now sitting at the top of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid, Porsche Motorsport GB have also added another level to help drivers make the journey from club level racing through to international competition.

All-new for 2020, the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB will take part over twelve rounds and feature identical 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport cars, meaning the competition is focused more on driver talent rather than who has the fastest car.

The new championship bridges the gap between the Porsche Classic Boxster Cup and Porsche Carrera GB.

“Porsche Sprint Challenge GB is the result of demand, from both within and outside of our community, for a championship that bridges the gap between club motorsport and Porsche Carrera Cup GB.” explained James MacNaughton, Motorsport Manager, Porsche Cars Great Britain.

“The 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport is the perfect fit, capable of quick lap times and engaging to drive, but with the advantage of traction control and ABS for less experienced drivers. It’s also realistic for privateers to run the car themselves.

“We’ve taken care to organise the calendar and structure within our team to ensure that both championships are self-sufficient – Porsche Carrera Cup GB is in its seventeenth season, it’s a successful formula and will no doubt benefit from another strong feeder series.”

Credit: Porsche GB

Championship structure

The series will feature two classes, Pro and Pro-Am, and be open to any driver with at least a National B level licence.

The points structure will echo the Carrera Cup GB and feature the similar double-header format that has made the series successful.

Rounds 1 & 2 – Silverstone (National) – 25/26 April – ToCA

Rounds 3 & 4 – Silverstone GP – 6/7 June – British GT

Rounds 5 & 6 – Donington Park GP – 20/21 June – British GT

Rounds 7 & 8 – TBC – TBC – Porsche Club GB

Rounds 9 & 10 – Croft – 15/16 August – ToCA

Rounds 11 & 12 – Donington Park GP – 19/ 20 September – British GT

The top prize for winning the Pro category is a £10,000 prize fund, with second place taking £5,000 and third £3,000. In the Am category first place will be awarded £8,000, second £4,000, and third £2,000.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport

Launched in January at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport has already tasted success around the world.

The car features a 3.8-litre-flat-six engine delivering 425 hp to the rear wheels with the aid of a six-speed PDK gearbox.

In addition to competing in the new championship, owners will also be able to fit the optional ‘MR’ package to homologate the 718 for participation in international GT4 racing, including the GT4 category of the British GT Championship.

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB

Credit: Porsche GB

