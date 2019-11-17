Racing Point Struggle in tight Midfield Battle at Interlagos

SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team, struggled with qualifying at the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, as the midfield battled tightened. Sergio Pèrez came out on top at the team as he made it through to the second qualifying session but only qualified in fifteenth. However, Lance Stroll didn’t make it out of the first session, putting him seventeenth on the grid for the race.

Pèrez explained he felt that in qualifying it was a close battle across the midfield teams, and explained that on the Saturday he felt the team did not have the pace to be within the top ten drivers. He added, although they struggled he feels their car is good for the race.

“It was very tight today and ultimately we didn’t have the pace we needed to make the top ten. The margins were very close – as they always are here – but I think we will have a better race car tomorrow and hotter conditions should play to our advantage.”

Pèrez expressed that he was disappointed to be starting in fifteenth, as he out-qualified his teammate. However, he conveyed that the team will go and aim for points in the RP19 on Sunday.

“Although it’s disappointing to qualify in P15, I believe we can recover tomorrow and that we can aim for points.”

Stroll communicated that he felt the Brazilian Grand prix weekend has been hard for him, and he does not believe the car is best suited to the anti-clockwise circuit of Autódromo José Carlos Pace. He did suggested that not getting much running on the Friday did not help his qualifying performance.

“It’s been a challenging weekend so far and I don’t think our car characteristics are best suited to this track. Obviously we didn’t get much running in yesterday [due to the wet weather] and today we are just at the wrong end of a very tight midfield.“

The Canadian, was out-qualified by his teammate and failed to make it out of the first qualifying session, to qualify in seventeenth place. He added that he does believe the team will be better and stronger on the Sunday as the temperatures will suit his car better and said tyre management will be key to the race.

“I think we should be stronger tomorrow and we expect the track temperatures to be much higher. Tyre management is going to be important tomorrow and that could give us an opportunity. We just need to look through all the information tonight, work hard on the strategy and see what we can do tomorrow.”