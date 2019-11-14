Räikkönen – “It would be nice to have some points to show for our progress”

Alfa Romeo Racing are endeavouring to finish in the points at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which will be held at Interlagos this weekend.

The Italian outfit have fallen short of finishing in the points for the last few races, and although they can see they are making improvements, they know there is still work to be done.

Finish driver Kimi Räikkönen said he was encouraged by the team’s performance in the last few races, noting that although they didn’t finish in the points, there were still many positives to be taken away. He hopes they will be able to battle in the midfield once again.

“This weekend’s race is another chance for us to score points. There have been a lot of positives in our most recent performances and we feel we can now fight in the midfield once again: it would be nice to have some points to show for our progress at the end of the weekend,” he said.

Italian driver Antonio Giovinazzi appears confident he will be able to secure a result this weekend, encouraged by the renewal of his contract for next year. He adds that the Interlargos circuit is steeped in history, and will forever be associated with legend Aryton Senna.

“I am really looking forward to racing in Interlagos. It is a special track, one forever linked with Senna and with so much Formula One history,” said Giovinazzi.

“The renewal of my contract is a big confidence boost and I cannot wait to repay the faith the team has shown in me.

“We have made some big steps forward in the last few races and getting back into the points would be the right reward for all of our hard work.”

Team principal Frédéric Vasseur is aware the team still need to make improvements. Despite this, he is confident they will be able to secure a solid result in Brazil.

“Everyone in the team is working relentlessly to push us forward and back into the points. The last few races have shown progress, but we know we still have some work ahead of us to get back to the front of the midfield,” said Vasseur.

“We can build on the positives and on our strengths in the confidence we can make another step forward in Brazil.”