Rally Australia Cancelled After New South Wales Bushfires

Rally Australia, the final round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, has been cancelled after extreme bushfires across New South Wales throughout the build up to the event.

Originally planned to get underway on Thursday, the fourteenth round of the WRC had already seen its itinerary severely reduced to just 59 stage miles in a bid to reduce the risk of increasing the fires that have hit the north of Australia in recent days.

As part of the revised plans, the national championship running as part of the rally would have not took place also, but the event will now not take place at all as a result of the fires.

A statement released by the organisers of Rally Australia said: “Kennards Hire Rally Australia will not go ahead this week as a result of serious bushfires that continue to affect much of northern NSW. The cancellation today comes after extensive consultation with the NSW Government, the FIA, emergency services and the local community. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Several teams and drivers have also publicly voiced their support of the organisers following the decision to call off the event:

We are sad to see @RallyAustralia cancelled, but safety comes first and this was the right decision to take. Our thoughts are with those affected by these terrible events and the firefighters still battling the fires. https://t.co/jSLb4vrzba — Sébastien Ogier (@SebOgier) November 12, 2019

The 2019 @RallyAustralia is cancelled. This is the right decision because the most important is the safety of everyone. Our thoughts are going to the local communities who have lost their loved ones or their homes and to the fire brigades fighting hard to keep everybody safe. https://t.co/HDMxNLOWv1 — Thierry Neuville (@thierryneuville) November 12, 2019

Our whole team extends their wishes to those affected by the serious bushfires moving throughout much of NSW. All of our thoughts are with you, and the brave firefighters and emergency service workers who continue to work tirelessly throughout the community 🇦🇺 https://t.co/OumiK1g76f — M-Sport (@MSportLtd) November 12, 2019

1/2 First and foremost, our best wishes are with everyone affected by and fighting these wild bush fires in NSW. I agree with the decision that the rally has now been cancelled. Incredibly sorry for all our supporters and fans that, despite our best efforts….. pic.twitter.com/5VRRfZBlVE — Hayden Paddon (@HaydenPaddon) November 12, 2019

The event had been set to be the final appearance for Ott Tänak with Toyota GAZOO Racing as well as the climax to the battle in the Manufacturers Championship between the Japanese team and Hyundai Motorsport.