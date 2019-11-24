Formula 1

Red Bull’s Christian Horner: Keeping Honda in F1 “important”

by Tom Cairns
Max Verstappen - Aston Martin Red Bull Racing - Pierre Gasly - Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda in the 2019 Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix - Autódromo José Carlos Pace - Podium
Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner feels that Honda‘s recent form, most particularly the Brazilian Grand Prix, is an “important” result to help keep the Japanese manufacturer in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen won from pole position at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, with Toro Rosso Honda‘s Pierre Gasly achieving Honda’s first one-two in the sport since the 1991 Japanese Grand Prix, when Gerhard Berger took the chequered flag ahead of Ayrton Senna to make it a McLaren Honda one-two.

The strong form in recent races also includes Verstappen qualifying on pole in Mexico, which added to the background of Honda deciding whether or not to remain in F1 after the 2020 season.

This leads to the Japanese bosses to consider whether the investment that is required for 2021 is likely to deliver similar results to what was shown in the last race in Brazil.

Horner was asked about how the latest run of form is paramount to keeping Honda in the sport.

“I think is very important,” Horner shared with Motorsport.com

“Honda is seeing great progress and I think they can really see [the reward] after five years of commitment and effort. You have to remember how things were when they came back into the sport.

“I think that they have done a great job in keeping their heads down with great passion and pride to get themselves into this position.”

Honda F1 Technical Director Toyoharu Tanabe has been one of those responsible behind the manufacturer’s great form, leading to their best season since returning to Formula 1 in 2015.

“I hope this result impact our future with a positive side,” Tanabe added.

“I’m not involved in the process of the decision. Our board members are working on that. When we are ready, we will announce.”

Tom Cairns

