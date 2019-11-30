Roy Nissany to Run Post-Abu Dhabi Pirelli Tyre Test with Williams

Roy Nissany will test a Formula 1 car for the first time since 2014 next week as he participates in the post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Pirelli tyre test with Williams Racing.

2020 race drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will also take part in the test, which covers two days next weekend after the conclusion of the final race of the year at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Nissany, a multiple race winner in the Formula V8 3.5 category before its demise a few years ago, previously had a test with the Sauber F1 Team five years ago, and he cannot wait for the opportunity to run in up-to-date Formula 1 machinery.

“I am excited to drive for ROKiT Williams Racing in the 2019 Abu Dhabi Pirelli tyre test,” said the Israeli driver. “It is great experience to build my on-track experience in a current Formula 1 car, and I hope that I can impress the team whilst doing so.”

Russell will begin the test before handing over the FW42 to Nissany for the afternoon, before the Israeli runs the first half of day two before handing over to Latifi, who was announced as Robert Kubica’s replacement at Williams earlier this week.

The test will be important to all teams but also to Pirelli as they try and work out what compounds of tyre will be developed for the 2020 season, which begins next March in Australia. Previous tests have seen criticism from drivers about the tyres, so the test will be needed to see if improvements have been made.