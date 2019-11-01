“We’re moving forward with all eyes on some Texan success. Let’s go, ya’ll!” – Daniel Ricciardo

Renault F1 Team are ready for the United States Grand Prix at Austin as they bid to hold on till fifth in the constructor’s championship.

After a tough Mexican Grand Prix weekend which was marred by a brake bias scandal in Suzuka which saw both Renault drivers disqualified from the Japanese Grand Prix, Renault will be hoping to push on in order to hold off Toro Rosso for fifth place in the constructor’s championship.

Daniel Ricciardo had an up and down weekend in Mexico with the Australian having a meltdown after qualifying thirteenth on the grid, before driving a superb race to eighth after running fifty laps on the hard tyre.

The Australian is hoping to make it back to back point-scoring races in Austin.

“Mexico was a fun race for us.” said Ricciardo. “We did well to make the Hard tyre last on our first stint and that put us in really good stead to work our way through the order, it’s important we keep the positivity within the team and the results will follow. We’re moving forward with all eyes on some Texan success. Let’s go, ya’ll!”

Ricciardo has started his weekend preparations early doing doughnuts and burnouts in the Renault E20 at F1’s first live event at Hollywood Boulevard.

“I love the USA and the city of Austin. I spend a lot of time in Los Angeles and I really enjoy the American vibe. Austin is one of the highlights of the year, for me. The racing spectacle is great, the atmosphere in the paddock, and in Austin itself, is always good, so that makes it a very fun one to attend., he added.

As for Nico Hülkenberg, Mexico saw him inherit a point after Daniil Kvyat tried an impossible move on the last lap which saw Hülkenberg hit the tyres and damage his rear wing in the process.

Kvyat was then given a penalty for his actions and Hülkenberg was given a point in what may have been his final Mexican Grand Prix.

“Clearly, it was a pity not to have scored more points [in Mexico] and that was down to a number of factors,” said Hülkenberg. “Thinking of the positives, we turned around our qualifying result into points and the team showed great spirit throughout the weekend with everything going on.

“I enjoy racing in Austin, my mindset is on doing a good job and there’s no reason why we can’t do that.”