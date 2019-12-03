Bottas delighted with fourth-place after starting from last

Valtteri Bottas was thrilled with a fourth-place to round off a tough second half of the 2019 season.

The Finn who had to start from last on the grid due to exceeding his quota for power unit components drove a tough race from last on the grid to provide entertainment during Sunday’s Grand Prix by slicing his way through the pack to secure fourth place overall.

Bottas took second in the Drivers’ Championship, his best finish in Formula 1 to date, “This is a nice way to end the season,” said the Finn. “It was a good race for me, I had a lot of fun out there overtaking the others.

“I don’t think I could have extracted any more from the car today. It was pretty close in the end, but it wasn’t quite enough to overtake Charles for a spot on the podium.

The Finn missed out on a podium spot due to DRS being disabled in the opening third of the race due to a technical issue that caused the entire system not to work, giving him too much work to do in order to pass Charles Leclerc for third place.

“The beginning was a bit unfortunate because DRS was disabled for a while which made charging through the field difficult. But I still managed to gain someplace while also extending my stint on the Mediums which put me in a good position overall.

“This has been my best season so far, I’m in a much better position compared to last year, so I’m looking forward to attack again in 2020.”