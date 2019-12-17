Charles Leclerc to star at the 70th Autosport International

Charles Leclerc will be the main attraction for fans attending the Sunday of the 70th edition of the Autosport International at the NEC in Birmingham in January.

Leclerc who wowed fans with the gutsy performances that saw him win two Grands Prix this year becomes the first Ferrari driver to attend the show in its history.

Attendees will be given the unique opportunity to ask Leclerc questions in a live Q&A on the main stage.

Leclerc is excited to attend his first Autosport International and meet the passionate British fans who flock to the NEC in their droves.

“I’m pleased to join Autosport International and have the chance to meet all the British fans,” said Leclerc.

“I appreciate the passion they have for motorsport and for Formula One in particular, it will be a wonderful opportunity to feel the love and the enthusiasm we usually experience at the races, I can’t wait to be in Birmingham to feel that unique British motorsport vibe.”

Motorsport Network president and former ITV Formula 1 commentator James Allen has said that the booking of Leclerc makes the Sunday of the Autosport International a must-attend for any race fan.

“It’s always exciting for fans to see one of the top F1 stars close up and Charles Leclerc’s presence makes Autosport International a ‘must-attend’ on January 12.

“I have known him for a few years now and like him immensely, he is a great personality in our sport, he has a mature racing brain allied to astonishing speed and there’s no doubt he has all the tools to challenge for the 2020 World Championship, so what better way to kick off the 70th anniversary year of both F1 and Autosport?”

The Autosport International runs from the 9-12 January with the event also playing to host to Formula E and the launch of the 2020 World Rally Championship.