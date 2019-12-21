Corvette Racing Returns to WEC for COTA Round

Corvette Racing have confirmed their return to the FIA World Endurance Championship for next year’s 6 Hours of COTA.

The American round returned to the WEC calendar after disputes with the local promoters of the 6 Hours of Sao Paulo meant contractual obligations were not met. This marks as the first of two American rounds in the 2019/20 season and the return of COTA to the WEC calendar after it was dropped from the Super Season.

Corvette will make its WEC return for the first race since the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans with one car in the Texan round. The drivers of this car are yet to be announced.

Although not confirmed, it is expected that the Corvette Racing team will also join WEC during the 1,000 Miles of Sebring, as it did for the inaugural 2019 rendition of the race. It is likely they will pair this with their IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship commitments of the 12 Hours of Sebring that takes place the day after the WEC race.

Corvette Racing took part in four races during the WEC’s Super Season throughout 2018/19, including the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 2019 Le Mans race marked the American team’s 20th appearance at the famous race in France, and they are expected to return to the Circuit de la Sarthe in 2020.