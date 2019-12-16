Formula 1

F1 team principals reveal their top 10 drivers from 2019

by Findlay Grant
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd.

Team principals from all of the Formula 1 teams have revealed who their top drivers are from the 2019 season. Cyril Abetiteboul, Christian Horner, Andreas Seidl, Guenther Steiner, Otmar Szafnauer, Franz Tost, Frédéric Vasseur, Claire Williams and Toto Wolff all took part in the vote.

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport‘s Lewis Hamilton came top of the list, the Brackley-based team winning 11 out of the 21 races on the calendar, also adding a sixth World Championship title to his name.

Though Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was his closest rival in the Drivers’ Championship, Red Bull Racing‘s Max Verstappen was awarded second place by the team bosses, winning three races and taking his first two poles this year.

Monégasque Charles Leclerc also impressed in his maiden season with Scuderia Ferrari, netting two grand prix wins, often performing better than his more experienced, Championship-winning team-mate, German Sebastian Vettel.

Daniel Ricciardo, who made the move to the Renault F1 Team at the start of the season, spending the previous five years of his career in Formula 1 at Red Bull, was ranked eighth in the principals’ list, making him one place higher than where he finished in the Drivers’ Championship.

The Australian racer, despite struggling for performance this season, was nonetheless able to end 2019 with a solid 54 points in the Championship battle.

2019 Top 10 Formula 1 Driver Poll Results

Position Driver Score
1Lewis Hamilton169
2Max Verstappen146
3Charles Leclerc124
4Vatteri Bottas68
5Sebastian Vettel68
6Alexander Albon57
7Carlos Sainz Jr.55
8Daniel Ricciardo49
9George Russell41
10Lando Norris38
