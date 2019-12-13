FIA WEC to visit South Africa and Italy in new-look 2020-2021 calendar

The 2020-2021 FIA World Endurance Championship provisional calendar has been released. This sees Kyalami and Monza join mainstays of the series but unfortunately means Shanghai, as well as Sao-Paulo and the Circuit of the Americas, omitted from the eight-round season.

The 2020-2021 season is going to be an important year due to the new Hypercar regulations being introduced, with fans looking forward to seeing just how Aston Martin, Toyota and the rest of the manufacturers get on with their new cars.

The much anticipated season will start off on the 31 August 2020 with the now traditional Prologue at Silverstone and the British race happening a week later.

Following this, the series will be heading to the début round at Monza, which is a 6-hour event, on the 4th October 2020. If the Formula 1 round is any indication, then expect Ferrari fans to hear cheering on the AF Corsa team at the temple of speed.

Fuji and Bahrain will round out the 2020 half of the season which also marks the halfway point.

Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

The redeveloped Kyalami will kick off proceedings, with a 6-hour race in the new year on the 6 February 2021 in what will be a highly anticipated event, especially after the success of the Intercontinental Challenge round this year.

The 1000 miles of Sebring is retained on the 19 March 2021 in the doubleheader with the IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship, which after last years race, fans will definitely be looking forward to.

Spa Francorchamps follows on the 24 April 2021 as once again being a warm-up for the big one in June with the 24 Hours of Le Mans taking place 12-13 June 2021 as the finale to what is hoped to be an exciting season.

Gérard Neveu, CEO of the WEC commented, “When you have a list which includes Silverstone, Monza, Fuji, Bahrain, Kyalami, Sebring, Spa and, of course, Le Mans, you are at the heart of endurance racing’s history and heritage, its present and its future.

“The calendar is also great for our logistical road map as it provides our teams with the most cost-effective package possible. We hope this Season 9 schedule will make our competitors and fans very happy.”