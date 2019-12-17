Grosjean admits he struggled with race starts in 2019

Romain Grosjean has admitted that he has struggled to secure consistency in his race starts this season.

The Frenchman said that yet another poor start at the final race in Abu Dhabi demonstrates where he is lacking compared to his team-mate, Kevin Magnussen.

“I think I need to improve my starts as that’s really being a weakness of mine this year against Kevin,” said Grosjean, speaking to Motorsport.com.

He started just behind his team-mate at the Yas Marina Circuit, but lost several places when the lights when out as he did not time his start correctly.

“Kevin was next to me. He was tenth after the first lap and I was seventeenth, I believe. So yeah, I need to work not to lose time there. Then maybe we get more chances to be closer to the points.”

Team principal Guenther Steiner said Grosjean has made his engineers aware of the problems he is facing, and they will be working with him over the winter break to rectify them ahead of next season.

Comparing the two drivers, he said: “Kevin is just doing a good job on it.

“Romain has said in the debrief that the guys need to work with him, because he just cannot handle the start.”