Güven joins Evans as Porsche Junior for 2020 Supercup season

Ayhancan Güven will be representing the Porsche brand for the 2020 season in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season as a Porsche Junior.

The Turkish driver went up against eleven other drivers from around the world at a three-day shootout in Portimão, Portugal last month.

The 21-year-old was nominated by the Porsche Carrera Cup France series as reigning champion and faced off against Vitor Baptista (Brazil), Diego Bertonelli (Italy), Hugo Chevalier (France), Roman De Angelis (Canada), George Gamble (Great Britain), Robin Hansson (Sweden), Jordan Love (Australia), Daniel Lu (China), Dylan Pereira (Luxemburg), Ukyō Sasahara (Japan) and Max van Splunteren (Netherlands).

“For Porsche, it is important to recognise the talents and abilities of drivers and to assist them. The competition in the national one-make cup series is high. This was evident in the shootout and underlines how strongly we are positioned in motorsport,” said Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport.

“During the shootout at Portimão, the participants were literally checked out from top to toe. We got a comprehensive picture of their physical and mental fitness and also tested their driving skills,” explained Jasmin Steidle-Faas, project manager of the Porsche Motorsport Junior Programme.

It caps off a promising few years for the young driver who made the move into Porsche’s in 2017 when he took on the Porsche Carrera Cup France and the Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Benelux championships in 2018, taking the rookie title in the latter series.

Credit: Porsche AG / hoch zwei

In 2018 he continued in both series, taking the championship titles in both before moving into Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup for 2019 where he took the rookie championship and secured an overall victory, battling the more established names throughout the year and pushing hard from the start for the season in Barcelona with the Philippe Almera’s team.

“It was a great honour to take part in the selection process.” said Güven. “When I received the news that I was chosen as the new Porsche Junior I was absolutely thrilled. Being a Porsche Junior is a dream come true.

“From a very young age I’ve always wanted to win. Coming out on top at the shootout is the greatest victory of my life. I’d like to thank Porsche for the confidence they’ve placed in me.”

Credit: Porsche AG

Güven will join 2018 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion Jaxon Evans who enters his second year as a Porsche Junior as he looks to build on his podium finishes in Spa-Francorchamps and Mexico City this year.

Oliver Schwab, project manager of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup, is already looking forward to working with the new junior line-up, “Jaxon steadily improved over the last season and Ayhancan Güven at times even gave the seasoned Supercup regulars a run for their money.

“In 2020, the title fight amongst the world’s best one-make cup drivers will be more thrilling than ever. I believe Ayhancan is one of the hot favourites.”