Renault F1 Team Announces Departure of Technical Director Nick Chester

Nick Chester has begun a period of gardening leave after leaving the Renault F1 Team after the conclusion of the 2019 Formula 1 season, with the Enstone-based outfit planning a major restricting plan of its United Kingdom-based technical departments.

Chester has been with the team through many of its guises for nineteen-years and has most recently been the Technical Director Chassis with Renault. He began work at Enstone when the team was known as the Benetton F1 Team before it became Renault for the first time in 2002, while he was also there during the Lotus F1 Team period between 2011 and 2015.

His future plans have yet to be announced, but his knowledge of Formula 1 could hold him in good stead if he is seeking further employment within the sport.

“I have enjoyed 19 years in a team with great spirit and have worked with an incredibly loyal and talented group of people,” commented Chester about his departure. “I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everybody in the team all the best for the future.”

Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul has thanked Chester for his contributions to Renault and to Enstone as a whole, with the Frenchman wishing him good luck for the next stage of his career, wherever that may take him.

In his final season with the team, Renault finished fifth in the Constructors’ Championship with ninety-one points, while Daniel Ricciardo secured ninth in the Drivers’ Championship. The best result of the year came in Italy with Ricciardo and team-mate Nico Hülkenberg finished fourth and fifth.

“Nick has been a key part of Enstone for almost 20 years,” said Abiteboul. “His passion for the team has never wavered, despite experiencing some extremely challenging times.

“More recently, his commitment, technical insight and enthusiasm have inspired us to move from the back of the grid to the front of the midfield. We would like to sincerely thank Nick for everything and wish him every success in the next stage of his career.”