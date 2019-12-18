Richardson Racing join Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid for 2020 with Will Martin

Richardson Racing have announced they will be expanding their TOCA support package programme as they join the grid for the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB with Will Martin.

The Corby-based team are working towards entry into the 24 hours of Le Mans and latest move sees the team with entries in Ginetta Juniors, Ginetta GT5 Challenge and British F4 and now Carrera Cup GB for 2020.

Since it was set up, the team have taken victories in the Ginetta Junior Championship and in British F4 along with both the Teams’ Championship and the G50 Class crown in the Ginetta GT Supercup.

Will Martin rejoins the team after racing with them in the Ginetta Junior Championship, taking third place in the title standings with nine race wins along the way.

“As a young driver who wants to race in the Le Mans 24 Hours in the future, the Porsche Carrera Cup GB is the logical next step for me to take in my career, as Porsche has a history of helping to support and develop young drivers towards that goal,” said the 16-year-old.

“The fact that I can make this move alongside Richardson Racing is fantastic, as we have developed a strong working relationship across the past 18 months or so. They have helped me to improve as a driver, and were key to the success I enjoyed during 2019.

Credit: Jakob Ebrey Photography

“Although it is a big step into the Carrera Cup and we’ll have a lot to learn, I’m confident that we can all work together to improve even more and make our mark on the series.

“Driving the Porsche for the first time was an unbelievable experience and I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel for pre-season testing. That will be important to get us up to speed ahead of the opening rounds, but I’m going to take things one step at a time and not put too much pressure on myself going into 2020.”

Team principal Gwyn Richardson added, “We’re absolutely delighted to confirm that we will be moving into the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2020, and particularly that we are doing so with Will as part of the driver line-up.

“Since joining us for the final few rounds of the 2018 season, he has improved a huge amount and over the course of 2019, really established himself as one of the young drivers to watch in British motorsport.

“To keep him onboard for the next stage of our continued growth is fantastic, and I have no doubt that as the 2020 season goes on, he can make an impression on the Carrera Cup.

“We know that the Porsche programme is going to provide us with a new challenge, but it is one that we are ready to embrace during the year ahead. We have worked hard in recent years to put together a team that has the skills and expertise to fight at the front of the grid, and are confident that we will be able to build on the success we have enjoyed so far in this new venture.”