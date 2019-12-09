Russell – “It’s been a pleasure driving the championship-winning W10”

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport have had a “very productive” post-season Pirelli tyre test in Abu Dhabi at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Valtteri Bottas completed the first day of running, ending the day top of the timesheets, setting a 1:37.124. Test and development driver George Russell was in the car for the second and final day, also finishing at the top of the times.

Reflecting on the test, Bottas said the team had gathered a lot of useful information which they can use to aid them in the development of next year’s car.

Bottas completed a large amount of running over the day’s testing, covering a total of 766.452km and running 138 laps.

“It’s been a very productive day today, we did more than 750 kilometres. We’ve been learning about the 2020 tyres and how they compare to this year’s tyres. We gathered a lot of data for the team to analyse over the coming weeks,” said Bottas

“I still have a few more team commitments before I eventually leave for the holidays and I’ll head off for the break with a positive mindset after a strong season and a good last day of testing with this year’s car.”

Russell appeared positive reflecting on his day behind the wheel of the W10 for the second day of testing.

“It’s been a pleasure driving the championship-winning W10 today. We tested the 2020 tyres and I’ve learned a huge amount about them which I’m sure will help both myself and the team going into next season, which is very positive,” he said.

The Brit went on to say he will use the time from now until the start of next season to rest and recuperate, and also get back into the swing of his training regime, looking forward to racing again in Melbourne.

“It’s been an enjoyable day at the track and I’ll get more track-time in next week when I’ll do the tyre development test for Pirelli before my season finally comes to a close. I’m excited for a few days off to relax a little before I’m back to my training regime to get the best possible preparation for 2020.

“My first season in Formula One has been a steep learning curve and I’m already looking forward to Australia when we go racing again next year.“