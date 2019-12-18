Russia GP organisers believe race will not be affected by ban

Organisers of the Russian Grand Prix believe the event will not be affected, even though the country is subject to a global ban on hosting major sports events for the next four years.

Russia was sanctioned on Monday, 9 December by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) for breaching doping regulations.

The ban applies to athletes taking part in events, as well as the countries who host the contests, and bodies which WADA considers to be Major Event Organisations.

WADA stated: “Russia may not host in the Four-Year Period or bid for or be granted in the Four-Year Period, the right to host (whether during or after the Four-Year Period) any editions of the Major Events.”

There are, however, exceptions from the sanctions imposed by WADA, for events that have already been organised.

The statement continued: “Where the right to host a Major Event in the Four-Year Period has already been awarded to Russia, the Signatory must withdraw that right and re-assign the event to another country, unless it is legally or practically impossible to do so.”

There is a 21-day period in which Russia can appeal the ban. If they chose to do so, it will go to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The company that organises the race believe there is no reason why it would be cancelled, as there is a strong contract in place.

A statement from the race organisers, given to Motorsport.com, said: “The contract for the Russian round of the Formula 1 World Championship was signed back in 2010, long before the circumstances being investigated by WADA.

“It is valid until 2025, and the Russian round is included in the FIA international sports calendar for 2020.

“If, after an appeal, the WADA wording on the cancellation of a major event, provided that it is legally and practically possible, remains the same and refers to the Formula 1 Russian Grand Prix, there is no legal and technical possibility to withdraw and reassign the Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix to another country.

“We are confident that the Russian Grand Prix will take place in 2020 and subsequent years. We invite everyone to Sochi and ticket sales are in full swing.”