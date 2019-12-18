Simon Green Motorsport join Porche Carrera Cup GB grid with Frost and Khera

Simon Green Motorsport will be joining the 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid with a three-car entry with Lee Frost, Lucky Khera, and a yet-to-be-announced third driver.

SGM has previously taken part in Radical’s, Classic Touring Cars, Britcar and GT Cup and the move into Carrera Cup GB is seen as a natural progression.

“To be joining the Porsche Carrera Cup GB is something the whole team is really relishing,” said team owner Green, “For me, from the first meeting I had with the team at Porsche Motorsport GB it was clear that it was an amazing opportunity for the team.

“It is great to have Lucky and Lee on board, this will be my third season working with both drivers. We have just had an extremely successful year together which gives us an excellent starting point for 2020. We know how each other operate, and the guy’s feedback has been getting better and better and in turn, so has their pace and consistency.

“Having already collected the first car the team has plenty of time to get to know cars and the drivers can get the all-important seat time”

Lee Frost added, “To race in the Carrera Cup GB is a dream come true the cars are just something else to drive and look at. Having taken part in 2 events this year there was just no question in my head where I wanted to race, and I am delighted to have been able to get on the grid for next year.

“It is also brilliant to be able to join SGM alongside Lucky, SGM have been faultless over recent years in the many cars we have thrown at them to run.”

Teammate Khera echoed the delight of Frost and his confidence in Simon Green Motorsport, “I’m extremely excited to be racing a Porsche GT3 Cup car in the Carrera Cup GB next year.

“I have always been a huge Porsche fan from when I owned my first Porsche road car and many a time have looked at the cars in the paddock and thought to myself one day, after competing in the last 2 rounds this year and knowing what the series and the car feels like I cannot wait for 2020. It was great to meet all the Porsche team this year to very professional, friendly and a good laugh, can’t wait for the breakfast!

“Having run with Simon Green Motorsport in various cars such as Mclaren GT3, BMW M3 and Ferrari 488 Challenge I have great confidence and trust in the team which helps achieve what I race for!

“I intend to keep my title as the fastest Punjabi…”

In addition to the Carrera Cup GB entry, the team are also looking to expand in to the new Porsche Sprint Challenge GB, revealing that the team have already been in talks with a number of drivers to represent them in 2020.

James MacNaughton, Motorsport Manager, Porsche Cars GB added, “We are delighted to welcome Simon Green Motorsport to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship for 2020, it is always exciting when a new team arrives on the grid to challenge the established order – we look forward to seeing what this experienced and passionate team can achieve.

“The Am category is very closely contested each season and we expect 2020 to be no different, I am confident that returning drivers Lee Frost and Lucky Khera will build on valuable experience gained in the latter part of 2019 to play a key role in the category battle throughout the coming season.”