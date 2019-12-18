Spanish F4 Champion Colapinto joins Kiwi Motorsport for 2020 Toyota Racing Series

16-year-old Argentinian driver and 2019 Spanish F4 champion Franco Colapinto will contest the 2020 Toyota Racing Series over the winter for Kiwi Motorsport.

Colapinto is very excited about the opportunity, “I left Argentina at the end of 2018 and was lucky enough to race all across Europe in 2019, to be heading to New Zealand in 2020 is a dream come true.

“The TRS championship is where many great drivers have gone on their route to the top!

“I know there is a lot for me to learn after just one season out of karts but I’m so hungry for it. It’s an intense few weeks but after a couple of months off after winning Spanish F4 I’m ready to go.

“I would also really like to thank the people that have supported me to make this happen.”

One can assume that Colapinto’s Toyota Racing Series campaign is to gain experience in the Tatuus T-318; the newly adopted chassis for the New Zealand series, as well as the chassis used in the Formula Renault Eurocup, a championship that is considered a likely landing place for the young Argentinian driver.

Colapinto contested two rounds of the 2019 Formula Renault Eurocup with FA Racing as a guest driver, with a best finish of 10th in the Barcelona round.