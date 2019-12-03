Formula 1

Wolff euphoric to end the 2019 season in style

by Ed Spencer
Photo Credit: Octane Photos

Mercedes AMG Motorsport team principal Toto Wolff and technical director James Allison were proud of his team’s efforts after the Brackley based team finished the 2019 season with a victory.

After missing the Brazilian Grand Prix, Wolff was back in command in Abu Dhabi with the Austrian watching on when the team decided to double stack their drivers for their first pitstop.

“So much hard work goes on behind the scenes, so I’m really, really happy we’ve ended the season in style with a spectacular win for Lewis and a brilliant fightback by Valtteri. Overall, the race was very good.

Some great work in the pit stops, Valtteri’s drive from last to fourth was amazing and Lewis was absolutely untouchable at the front of the field. It may look easy, but it’s never comfortable.

Results like this take so much time, effort and work from everyone, we are pushing so hard. I’m really happy for the team, it’s a strong way to sign off 2019 and head into the winter break.”

Technical director Allison said 2019 was full perfect to near-perfect performances, with Yas Marina being no exception, despite Valtteri Bottas missing out on the podium after the Finn was unable to get past Charles Leclerc in the final stages of the race.

This is as good a day as we’ve had all year, in a very, very strong season with a lot of contenders for close to faultless performances – even if we didn’t have both cars on the podium today.

Lewis was imperious at the front of the field, while Valtteri was aggressive, smooth and ruthless from the back of the grid to finish fourth. Showing the team at both ends of the grid in the best possible light.

It’s fantastic for all of us after a long, hard year at the factories and the track to go into the winter knowing that we’ve finished the season in the same style that we started it.

We look forward to coming back in the new year with a car that we hope can fight for championships all over again.”

Ed Spencer

I write a little bit about F1, don't hold back with views.

