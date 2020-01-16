16 Drivers Confirmed for 2020 Junior WRC

16 competitors will take part in the 2020 FIA Junior World Rally Championship from 11 different countries with several competitors all returning to the series.

Headlining the entry are runner up from last season Tom Kristensson and Italian driver Fabio Andolfi, who has the most WRC experience of anyone else in the field.

Swede Kristensson had a very possible chance of winning the title last season and trailed to-be champion Jan Solans by just one point going into the final round in Great Britain before a fine drive by the young Spanish driver saw him secure the title and he’ll therefore be looking to go one better this season.

As like in 2019, up for grabs for the winner of the championship is a brand-new Ford Fiesta R5 MK2 provided by M-Sport Ford and Pirelli, with 200 tyres, 2021 WRC3 Registration and five entries into the 2021 WRC3 season all part of the prize fund.

Ford Fiesta R2-T’s will again be used in the series. Photo Credit: M-Sport Ford/ FIA Junior WRC

For this season, three British drivers are on the entry list, with 2018 eSports WRC champion and returnee to the world scene Jon Armstrong, M-Sport Ford Fiesta FIA Junior WRC Scholarship winner thanks to his performances in the British Rally Championship Ruairi Bell and European Rally graduate Catie Munnings all set to take part.

They’re joined by series returnees Raul Badiu who took part in four rounds last year, Enrico Oldrati, who competes in not just his third season of JWRC but also rallying in total, Martins Sesks, who will be wanting to show he has the pace everyone expected last season after his 2018 European performances, Ken Torn who finished fifth in the championship in 2019 and Paraguayan driver Fabrizio Zaldivar who constantly improved throughout last season.

Making his debut in the championship meanwhile is Oscar Solberg – son of Henning and nephew of Petter – who enters the JWRC with previous experience in the form of the Junior British Championship back in 2017.

Sami Pajari could be a dark horse after winning the AKK Flying Finn Future Star Award and in his one-off JWRC appearance last year took a pair of stage wins while his Junior Finnish Rally Championship rival from last season Lauri Joona, also graduates to the JWRC this season from the Finnish series.

Completing the entry are Tommaso Ciuffi who moves from the Italian national championship and has past world experience on his native Rally Italia Sardegna and Pontus Lönnström who could be another name to watch this season after winning two successive Junior Swedish titles.

The 2020 FIA Junior World Rally Championship takes place over five rounds beginning with Rally Sweden between February 13-16.