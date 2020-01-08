Alain Prost on Charles Leclerc – “That kid has guts!”

Four-time World Champion and former Ferrari team leader Alain Prost has praised Charles Leclerc, saying that he’s already earned his stripes at the Scuderia in his debut season.

The Frenchman who drove for the the team from 1990-91 believes that there has been a shift in who will become the future leader of Ferrari after Leclerc was awarded a five-year contract in late December of 2019 that will keep him at the team till 2024.

“I speak with Charles a lot,” Prost told France’s Auto-Hebdo. “The first obvious thing one can underline was his ability to convince Ferrari to hire him at such a young age, Charles has already earned his stripes, one can almost consider him an equal number one at Ferrari.

“To be able to race as Vettel’s equal in his maiden year with Ferrari is something extremely positive.”

Prost was impressed by his Leclerc’s bravery when communicating with them via the team radio and his ability to defend when fighting to maintain track position whilst also praising Leclerc’s maturity.

“Looking ahead, it doesn’t really matter if he’s a little faster or slower on occasion. Charles showed great maturity, and he didn’t hesitate to get his elbows out a few times when I listen to his radio messages, I sometimes say to myself: ‘That kid has guts!'”