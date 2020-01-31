Open WheelF4 British Championship

Alex Connor continues with Arden for 2020

by Tom Jackson
Image: Jakob Ebrey Photography

Alex Connor will remain in the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost for 2020, with the Arden team he spent his debut season in the series with.

A consistent points finisher in 2019, Connor took his maiden pole position at the season-ending Brands Hatch meeting and finished the year as Rookie Vice-Champion, claiming 17 class podiums in the process.

Connor was forced to miss the opening weekend as he fell shy of the championship’s age restrictions and will therefore be heading into his first, full season in the series.

“I am really excited to be racing in the British F4 Championship with Arden again this year,” Connor said. “I learnt so much last year about the car, the tracks and the racing and now, after good off-season testing and fitness programmes, I’ll be pushing hard. 

“My relationship with Arden last year was really good and so it was an obvious choice to re-sign for the 2020 season and build on that. 

“This championship always attracts very good drivers so it’s very important to be consistent and challenge in every race to have a strong championship – which is my goal.”

Gary Ward, Arden’s F4 Team Manager is looking forward to working with Connor to build on their 2019 season.

“I have been involved with Alex since karting to F4,” Ward said. “I’m very pleased with how quickly he’s adapted to the demands of the championship and the car.

“Last season was very promising from Alex, not least taking the Vice-Champion honours in the Rookie Cup. Another highlight for me was the double pole-position and maiden podium at the Brands Hatch season finale. Hopefully we’ll have more highlights to celebrate in the season ahead!”

Tom is a freelance motorsport journalist. As well as being The Checkered Flag's lead British F4 reporter, Tom is also studying for a Sports Journalism degree at Solent University and joined the Autosport Academy at the start of 2019.

