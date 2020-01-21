Bratches steps down as Formula 1’s head of commercial operations

Formula 1’s head of commercial operations Sean Bratches has announced that he will step down from the role after three years in the position, with the American now taking on an advisory role.

Bratches who arrived in his position in light of Liberty Media’s takeover of Formula 1 from Bernie Ecclestone, has overseen a complete overhaul of Formula 1’s media strategy which included innovations such as the hit Netflix programme Drive to Survive, based around the Formula 1 paddock.

Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Bratches also oversaw the changes in Formula 1’s sponsorship portfolio, two new Grand Prix’s to be added, the return of France to the calendar in 2018, the establishment of the F1esports series and the regeneration of Formula 1’s digital strategy which has seen the series enters into the fantasy and betting markets.

“The past three years at Formula 1 have been an incredible journey, one which I have enjoyed thoroughly,” said Bratches.

“I want to personally thank the team at F1 for their extraordinary efforts and dedication, they are the best of the best and I am confident they will continue to serve fans and deliver on the strategy we have set in the years ahead.

“I am proud that I leave Formula 1 in a better position than when I joined in 2017 and I know that the foundation we have put in place as a team will continue to serve our fans around the world and reach new audiences.”

F1’s chairman Chase Carey paid tribute to Bratches and his efforts, “I want to thank Sean on behalf of everyone at Formula 1 for the leadership, passion and expertise he has given to the business over the past three years,” said Carey.

“Sean has transformed the commercial side of Formula 1 and a testament to his work is shown in our momentum and growth as a business. I am pleased Sean will continue to be an advisor for us from his home in the US, he will always be part of the Formula 1 family and I look forward to his ongoing advice and counsel. I wish him all the best in his new endeavours.”