Brown not expecting big changes for 2020 running order

McLaren F1 Team boss Zak Brown has spoken on the battle for his team to get into the top three of formula 1 and has pretty much ruled it out for 2020 FIA Formula 1 Championship Season.

McLaren managed to make a large jump in the 2019 FIA Formula 1 Championship, to take themselves up to fourth in the championship with their new pairing of Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris, claiming their first podium in five years.

Brown expressed as much as he would like to head toward breaking into the top three battle he does not think this will happen soon, even though there a several rule changes in F1 this year.

Brown told Spanish publication Marca, “I do not think we will take another equal step between 2019 and 2020. The regulations are really similar, so I do not think that the grid will be very different to how it was.”

Brown, also talked about James Key, who joined McLaren from AlphaTurini last season.

“There may be some surprises here and there. We are still a young team. James Key was not involved in the development of the car last year, but he is now. We will see how it is.”

McLaren, announced last season that for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 season they would switch back to Mercedes AMG Petronas engines, who they previously had a long term partnership with, bringing them titles.

“We have to be more prepared for the races, start the season well. We feel good with the car we have made for 2020. We will have good and bad weekends, but I hope we continue moving forward.”