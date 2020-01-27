Casper Stevenson confirmed at Double R Racing for 2020

Casper Stevenson has been revealed as Double R Racing‘s first driver signing, ahead of the 2020 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

The 15-year-old joins the reigning champions following his triumph as the inaugural British F4 Scholarship winner last November, where he won a £35,000 prize fund to put towards his 2020 challenge.

Stevenson heralds from the Ginetta Junior championship, where he took nine podium finishes on his way to sixth place in the 2019 rankings.

“I am extremely excited to be racing in British F4 this year with Double R and Argenti,” Stevenson said.

“Double R have a proven track record in this championship and I hope to add to their long list of wins.

“Off the back of winning the inaugural Scholarship last year, I am very confident and can’t wait for the red lights to go out at Round 1.”

Alongside Stevenson, Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Michael Meadows has been installed as Double R’s new Team Manager, in a partnership with Argenti Motorsport.

He believes Stevenson is well-equipped to deliver strong results from the very first race.

“We were impressed with Casper’s performance during the scholarship day, and have since had successful tests,” Meadows explained.

“It’s his first season in single seaters, but we expect him to be competing for podiums from the outset.

“We want to give him all the information and resources we can to maximise his performance.”

Stevenson spent the Scholarship Day with the team and thoroughly impressed in the wet-weather test alongside his media assessment and interview.

His signing means he becomes the sixth driver confirmed on the 2020 grid, alongside Arden‘s Frederick Lubin and Roman Bilinski, Fortec‘s Roberto Faria and Carlin‘s Matias Zagazeta anb Marijn Kremers.

The 2020 season officially gets underway at Donington Park on the weekend of March 27-29.