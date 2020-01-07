Formula 1

Chadwick continues in Williams Driver Academy as Development Driver

by Findlay Grant
Credit: ROKiT Williams Racing

Williams Racing have announced that Jamie Chadwick will continue her role as development driver through the team’s driver academy for this year.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed much success in her career thus far, winning the first W Series title last year, also driving for a class winning team at the Nürburgring 24 Hour Race. She also won the 2015 British GT GT4 title, became a British Formula 3 race winner, and won the MRF Winter Series in 2018/19 – the first woman to do so.

As part of her role as development driver, Chadwick will increase the amount of time she spends in the simulator, joining the team trackside and also at the factory. She will support the team with their marketing and media efforts, being in attendance at several grand prix.

“It has been a fantastic opportunity working with the team in my role as Development Driver.

The time spent in the simulator has been invaluable and I have enjoyed every moment, immersing myself within the team. I look forward to continuing to work with Williams this year!” said Chadwick, speaking about the announcement.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams said: “I am delighted to confirm that Jamie Chadwick will continue her work in the Williams Racing Driver Academy this year.

I have thoroughly enjoyed watching Jamie develop, and excel, both with the team and her time racing in W Series.

“Jamie has done an excellent job promoting women in motorsport and we are extremely proud of the work she has done.”

