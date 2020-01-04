Porsche Mobil 1 SupercupPorsche Carrera Cup France

Chevalier makes step up to Supercup for 2020

by Vince Pettit
Porsche Carrera Cup France racer Hugo Chevalier will be launching a duel attack for the 2020 season as he takes on the national one-make series along with a full season programme in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup with the Martinet by Almeras team.

The Frenchman is no stranger to the Formula 1 supporting Supercup series having competed in two races in the 2018 season at Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, where he took third place in the Rookie class, and then Hungary in 2019 where he also collected a trophy for third in the rookie class.

2019 saw Chevalier finish the season in third place in Carrera cup France, and he will be looking to follow in the footsteps of his Martinet by Almeras teammate Ayhancan Güven who took the national title along with winning a race in the Supercup, where he took second place in the championship.

Chevalier was also part of the shootout to become the latest Porsche Junior which was eventually won by Güven.

“I’m really happy to make both championships the next season,” explained Chevalier to The Checkered Flag. “For sure the goal will be Rookie title in Supercup and the overall title in Carrera Cup France.”

Consistency is key for the Frenchman as he looks ahead to a year that offers a lot of potential.

“It will be my third year with Martinet by Almeras, so it’s a big opportunity for me because I know very well the team, how they work, engineers, everything like this!

“I’m really proud to represent Pierre Martinet” he added.

The 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup France season gets underway in Barcelona on 4/5 April and the first round of Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup takes place in Zandvoort on the first weekend of May.

Vince Pettit

